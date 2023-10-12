17 West MI projects to receive $6.1M in ARPA funding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than $6 million have been allocated toward development and improvement projects in West Michigan.

The Right Place, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Lakeshore Advantage and the Greater Muskegon Economic Development (GMED) announced 17 projects will receive a combined $6.1 million thanks to the Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Program.

The organizations say funding stems from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It’s the second round of RAP funding distributed to West Michigan. Nine projects received $3.6 million last year.

"Collaboration with our regional partners has led to another successful advancement for our communities," says GMED President Marla Schneider. "As West Michigan continues to grow, the new developments in our communities are yet another testament to our unwavering commitment to the prosperity of our current and future citizens and businesses."

Projects set to receive funding include:

Fennville Downtown Amphitheater (Fennville): $112,500

Mahan Park Improvement Project (Allegan): $160,000

City of Hastings DDA Streetscape (Hastings): $474,500

Looking Glass River Plaza (Portland): $200,000

36th Street Marketplace (Wyoming): $450,000

Sullivan Field Restoration (Grand Rapids): $680,000

Improvements to Canal Park (Grand Rapids): $750,000

Dwight Lydell Park Restoration (Plainfield Township): $175,000

Cascade Library Outdoor Gardens (Cascade Township): $450,000

Garden Club Park Phase II (Rockford): $335,000

Thornapple River Pedestrian Bridge (Ada Township): $425,000

Depot Trail Head Park (Big Rapids): $450,000

Stone Hatchery Park (Green Township): $54,000

West Colby Promenade (Whitehall): $247,500

Vida Weaver Park Pavilion (Hesperia): $45,000

Shelby Community Park (Shelby Township): $112,500

Holland Community Ice Skating Park (Holland) $800,000

We’re told qualified applicants had to be entities or individuals planning to either develop permanent infrastructure in public areas or restore blighted, vacant, historic or underused places.

