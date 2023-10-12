17 West MI projects to receive $6.1M in ARPA funding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than $6 million have been allocated toward development and improvement projects in West Michigan.
The Right Place, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Lakeshore Advantage and the Greater Muskegon Economic Development (GMED) announced 17 projects will receive a combined $6.1 million thanks to the Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Program.
The organizations say funding stems from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It’s the second round of RAP funding distributed to West Michigan. Nine projects received $3.6 million last year.
"Collaboration with our regional partners has led to another successful advancement for our communities," says GMED President Marla Schneider. "As West Michigan continues to grow, the new developments in our communities are yet another testament to our unwavering commitment to the prosperity of our current and future citizens and businesses."
Projects set to receive funding include:
Fennville Downtown Amphitheater (Fennville): $112,500
Mahan Park Improvement Project (Allegan): $160,000
City of Hastings DDA Streetscape (Hastings): $474,500
Looking Glass River Plaza (Portland): $200,000
36th Street Marketplace (Wyoming): $450,000
Sullivan Field Restoration (Grand Rapids): $680,000
Improvements to Canal Park (Grand Rapids): $750,000
Dwight Lydell Park Restoration (Plainfield Township): $175,000
Cascade Library Outdoor Gardens (Cascade Township): $450,000
Garden Club Park Phase II (Rockford): $335,000
Thornapple River Pedestrian Bridge (Ada Township): $425,000
Depot Trail Head Park (Big Rapids): $450,000
Stone Hatchery Park (Green Township): $54,000
West Colby Promenade (Whitehall): $247,500
Vida Weaver Park Pavilion (Hesperia): $45,000
Shelby Community Park (Shelby Township): $112,500
Holland Community Ice Skating Park (Holland) $800,000
We’re told qualified applicants had to be entities or individuals planning to either develop permanent infrastructure in public areas or restore blighted, vacant, historic or underused places.