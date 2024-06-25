16-year-old seriously injured after moped accident in Oceana County

A 16-year-old remains remains hospitalized in critical condition today following a moped accident in Oceana County's Hart Township.

Around 9:51 p.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of W Tyler Rd and 72nd Ave in Hart Township, according to the Oceana County Sheriff's Office. Emergency crews found a 16-year-old Hart resident unresponsive from the crash.

Deputies say the 16-year-old, who's name is not being released, was said to be driving a moped north on 72nd Avenue and collided with another vehicle traveling east bound.

The sixteen-year-old moped driver was transported by Life EMS to Trinity Health Lakeshore Campus and then flown by AeroMed to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and it is not believed that the moped driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 16-year-old driver of the moped is currently in critical condition at DeVos Hospital, according to deputies.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube