$16,000 in property recovered by Battle Creek Police

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department has recovered $16,000 in stolen property as part of an ongoing investigation. Because the case is active, no names have been released at this time.

BCPD's Road Patrol Division and Special Investigations Unit knocked at the door of a residence after reports of stolen property at the location.

Detectives obtained search warrants for the Bedford Township home on Q Drive, recovering stolen tools identified as stolen property. It's not certain when the tools were stolen or recovered by police.

The property has been returned to its rightful owners. Criminal charges may be filed by the end of the investigation.

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