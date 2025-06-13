15-year-old in hospital after northern Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting in northern Grand Rapids. Officers were called to the scene around 11:35 PM to a property near the intersection of North Avenue NE and Bradford Street NE.

A 15-year-old female victim was found inside a residence with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The GRPD says she was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Authorities have not released any information about a potential suspect.

The Major Case team is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

