KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Kalamazoo Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 21).

According to Kalamazoo public safety, the incident happened around 4 p.m. at the 100 block of E Bush Street.

The girl was taken to the hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100.

