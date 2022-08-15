140-mile walk to west Michigan aims to support firefighters battling cancer

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 140-mile walk from Macomb Township to the Grand Rapids area aims to raise money and awareness for firefighters battling cancer.

According to Neighbors United, cancer was the leading cause of death for firefighters in 2019.

Neighbors United, a nonprofit that raises money for those in need, will host the 4th Annual #WalkForTheRed140 fundraiser that will take place September 8 through September 11.

Neighbors United

23 people have been nominated already.

The nonprofit says ten of those firefighters have already passed away from their battle, but it hopes to keep their legacy alive.

Neighbors United’s goal is to reach $115,000 in donations that will go directly to the nominated firefighters and their families.

The nonprofit says it is off to a strong start, raising $60,000 toward the walk, through bottle drives and other fundraising opportunities.

To help the nonprofit reach its $115,000 goal, you can donate through the Neighbors United Facebook page or through its website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube