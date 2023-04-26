14-year-old arrested after truck theft and police chase in Comstock Township

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old juvenile from Comstock Township was arrested after a vehicle theft and police chase on Wednesday.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 3700 block of Woodmere Lane at 5:05 a.m. The homeowner reported that their Ford F-250 pickup truck had been stolen out of their driveway.

Moments after being dispatched, deputies located the truck near the intersection of North 26th Street and East Michigan Avenue. When deputies initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the truck refused to pull over and continued Westbound on East Michigan Avenue. Deputies then pursued the vehicle.

The truck later crashed into a guard rail at the intersection of East Michigan Avenue and Riverview Drive. The 14-year-old then put the truck in reverse and rammed a Kalamazoo County Patrol Vehicle while attempting to flee.

The 14-year-old then exited the passenger side of the pickup truck and was taken into custody. No deputies were injured during the incident and the suspect did not sustain any injuries.

The 14-year-old was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on charges of UDAA (Motor Vehicle Theft) and Flee and Elude.

