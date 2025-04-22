128-room hotel proposed for downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A new five-story hotel could soon call downtown Grand Haven home, pending approval from city officials.

233 LLC and BDR Inc. have submitted a proposal to build a 128-room Residence Inn by Marriott at 233 Washington Avenue on the east edge of downtown.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a work session Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposal, which requires rezoning approval and a development plan review before moving forward.

If the Planning Commission approves the initial proposal, a public hearing on the development will be scheduled for May 13.

According to documents submitted to the city, the proposed hotel would feature a brick exterior and historical design elements to complement downtown Grand Haven's current architecture. The development would include one dedicated parking space per hotel room, with the main entrance located off Columbus Avenue.

