LANSING, Mich. — While some kids enjoy toys, video games, or sports, 12-year-old Julian James enjoys crystals.

Earlier this year, the Lansing boy decided to turn a crystal collecting hobby into a business.

At first he didn't believe anyone would take him seriously, but that didn't stop Julian from starting Jewelian’s Metaphysical Shoppe.

"They have healing properties, and sometimes it just shows they can make you feel good, they can make you feel grounded," he said.

Julian has ADHD, and sometimes he experiences anxiety, but his mom says that all goes away when talking about his passion with customers.

Crystal water bottle

"There's just a light that goes off in him, and I can see the joy that it brings to him, and also the joy that he's bringing to others," his mom, Jaynaya James said.

Crystal bracelet

He discovered his love for crystals several years ago. He was 3 when he went to a crystal shop and picked up a one up for the first time.

"It just made me feel good inside," he said.

Julian started collecting rocks and crystals. His mother helped build his collection, whenever she went out of town she always brought him something back.

Clear quartz crystal

As a mental health professional, Jaynaya said its her job to introduce people to things that they find useful.

"In addition to medication people can use other tools, and I think him having a hobby, him having something he's interested in, you know he's able to channel that extra energy that he has into the business," she said.

Julian's inventory can be found on his Facebook page.