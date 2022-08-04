11th annual Green Gala to be held on Thursday, August 11 at Richmond Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friends of Grand Rapids Parks has announced the return of its annual fundraiser the Green Gala. The event will be held on Thursday, August 11 at Richmond Park from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

This year’s fundraiser will feature a hot air balloon that guests can ride in. Tickets for the hot air balloon will be $25. Other entertainment includes DJ Venus Flyytrap, Gerry Kaminski’s Polka Network, Michael the Accordionist, Les Creatif, Bedrock the Collective, and DJ Tony Banks. There will also be a presentation by Friends of Grand Rapids Parks Board of Directors Vice-Chair Anna Baetan and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks Executive Director Stacy Bare. During the program, the two will talk about their vision for the future of GR Parks and Trees.

Clark Communication Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss at Green Gala 2021

Food will be available from multiple vendors including Sixth Street Polish Hall, El Granjero, Daddy Pete’s BBQ, and Pochis Sweet Designs. Drinks will be available from Brewery Vivant, Farmhaus Cider Co., Art of the Table, Long Road Distillers, Proper Soda, and Boxed Water.

“The last few years of the pandemic have highlighted the importance of outstanding outdoor public spaces,” said Baetan. “We invite everyone to a celebration of all the people and organizations that have kept our parks and urban forest one of the best green systems in the nation!”

Clark Communications 2021 Green Gala performer

The Green Gala will be held on Thursday, August 11. Tickets will be $75. More information on the fundraiser can be found on the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks’ website.

