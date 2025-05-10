1 trapped victim dies, 4 hospitalized, after fiery crash in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — One person is dead and four others were injured after a fiery crash Saturday morning in Walker.

According to Walker Police, the crashed vehicle was on fire and may have struck a nearby house on the 3800 block of Butterworth Dr SW. While first responders were en route, they were informed that one of the occupants was trapped inside the burning vehicle.

When authorities arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and a vacant house was also on fire; they were unable to save the trapped occupant, Walker Police said.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released.

The Grandville Fire Department and Wright-Tallmadge Fire Department were called in to assist at the scene, police say.

Investigators have determined there were five males from the Holland area, ranging in age from 19 to 41 years old, inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Four of the occupants were able to escape and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Walker Police.

Authorities believe speed and impaired driving were contributing factors in the incident, which remains under investigation.

