1 seriously injured in Benton Harbor shooting

Posted at 10:34 AM, May 23, 2022
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man is seriously injured following a shooting in Benton Harbor Sunday afternoon.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) says the shooting took place near Oden Street and Highland Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

We’re told officers discovered a handgun with evidence that a shooting took place. Public safety officers say they were told a 19-year-old man from Benton Harbor was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland in serious condition.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are encouraged to call 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP, or submit an anonymous tip through the BHDPS app.

