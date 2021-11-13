1 man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash

ALLEGAN CO. — One man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by another car that lost control on the highway due to slippery roads.

The man lost control of the car and went into the ditch on I-196 near mile marker 31 around 10:15 Friday night. That man was standing outside of his car when another driver who also lost control on the slippery roads struck him.

The people in the other car were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.