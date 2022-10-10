1 injured in house explosion: Cass County Sheriff

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is injured, after a structure fire led to an explosion in Porter Township on Sunday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that around 9:00 am responders were called to Valley Road in Porter Township for a house fire.

The Sheriff says that the fire triggered an explosion.

Until emergency responders could make it to the site, citizens near the house pitched in, says the Sheriff.

Daniel Held, 53, was found injured outside of the house. Held is the owner of the house.

Held was taken to the hospital by Medflight, says the Sheriff.

Foul play is not suspected.

Assisting agencies at the scene include Porter Township Fire Township, Newberg Township Fire Department, Osceola Fire Department, White Pigeon Fire, Constantine Fire Department, and SMACAS Ambulance.

