1 injured after crash at intersection in Mason Twp.

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street in Mason Township, according to a news release.

An initial investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates that a southbound vehicle driven by a 42-year-old Niles woman began to cross the intersection when an eastbound vehicle – driven by an 18-year-old Bronson woman – failed to stop as required.

The 18-year-old entered the intersection and hit the other vehicle.

She had a 21-year-old passenger from Quincy in the vehicle.

The 42-year-old woman was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies say alcohol and narcotics were not factors in the crash.

Everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

The investigation continues.