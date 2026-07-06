1 dead, 1 hurt in Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning near North Wood Street and Laramie Court.

According to the Battle Creek Police Department, officers were called to the area shortly before 4:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they encountered a large gathering of people and found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds — a 28-year-old Battle Creek man and a 28-year-old Battle Creek woman. Battle Creek firefighters and LifeCare Ambulance crews also responded to the scene and provided medical treatment.

Police say the woman was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her lower body and is expected to recover. The man died at the scene.

During the investigation, officers located a 57-year-old Battle Creek man near the area who matched witness descriptions provided to police. After further investigation by detectives, the suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting. The man is facing charges including open murder, aggravated assault and firearm-related offenses. He is currently being held at the Calhoun County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and say there is no known threat to the public. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department Detective Bureau at 269-781-0911 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

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