$1 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sales close, drawing approaches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot drawing marks the 39th drawing since the Powerball jackpot was last won in April.

That’s when a ticket bought in Ohio matched the five white balls and the Powerball to win a $252.6 million jackpot.

Michigan players bought more than 3.2 million tickets for Wednesday’s drawing at retailers throughout the state— 2.3 million of those tickets were bought just on Wednesday, when player purchases averaged about 145,000 tickets per hour.

The jackpot currently ranks as the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever, and the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

If a player wins the $1 billion jackpot, it would be the largest Powerball jackpot win this year.

A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot back in February.

If a Michigan player wins the jackpot Wednesday, it would be the second-largest jackpot ever won in the state.

An Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot in January 2021, marking the largest jackpot ever won in the state, and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Sales for Wednesday night’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot closed at 9:45 p.m.

