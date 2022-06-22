1 person hospitalized after crash involving train

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority says West Kalamazoo Avenue and Westnedge shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash.

Central Dispatch told FOX 17 the crash was between a person and a train.

They say emergency crews did take the person to the hospital, but it's unclear what their condition is.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says emergency crews are diverting all traffic south of Ransom Road and west of Kalamazoo Avenue.

Dispatch is asking drivers to go a different way, until further notice.

FOX 17 is working to learn more information about the crash. We will update you when the roads reopen.

** This is a developing story. **

