Live coverage: Up to 10 injured in shooting at Rochester Hills splash pad; suspect dead

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Up to 10 people have been injured after a man opened fire at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday evening, officials say.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the suspect in the shooting is now deceased.

Officials said earlier in the evening that they had the suspect contained in a house about a half mile from the scene.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that the shooting at the splash pad appears to be random.

“It’s a gut punch … we’ve gone through so many tragedies,” said Sheriff Bouchard.

Bouchard said there are victims from the shooting being treated in four nearby hospitals.

Corewell Health released the following statement on Saturday evening: "Our hearts are with those who were impacted by the shooting that occurred in Rochester Hills. We can confirm our team is caring for some of the victims, but we are not releasing any additional information."

“It’s heartbreaking … complete thoughts with the families right now,” said Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan K. Barnett.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she is in touch with local officials and is monitoring updates as they come in.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she is in touch with local officials and is monitoring updates as they come in.

Bouchard stressed that the information was still preliminary and they don't yet have a firm number of victims or the ages, but mentioned there was at least one kid hurt.

We're told the suspect drove up just after 5 p.m. and then approached the splash pad, potentially firing more than 20 shots before leaving the scene. A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to Bouchard.

“I had my own son here last year, and I was supposed to have him this weekend and I was going to bring him up here to the same place … and I thank God that I didn’t, I could be at the hospital with my son right now,” said a Rochester Hills resident.

Rochester Police said via Facebook just after 6 p.m. Saturday that there was an active shooter situation at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, located at 1585 E. Auburn in Rochester Hills.

Rochester officials say that officers of the Rochester Hills Sub Station of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are on scene now, and are in charge of the crime scene.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office posted to social media that this is an active crime scene, but say they potentially have the suspect contained nearby. Police are still asking the public to steer clear of the scene.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office posted to social media that this is an active crime scene, but say they potentially have the suspect contained nearby. Police are still asking the public to steer clear of the scene.

