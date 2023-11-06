Little Caesars launches Detroit-style Slices-N-Stix in NYC to take on NY-style pizza

Detroit's Little Caesars is launching new Detroit-style Slices-N-Stix across New York City in an effort to take on New York-style pizza slices.

In a press release, Little Caesars said the Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix will sell for $4.99, and includes two slices of Detroit-style Deep Dish Pizza and four pieces of Italian Cheese Bread with Little Caesars Crazy Sauce.

The announcement comes ahead of Little Caesars opening its latest store in Queens.

The combo will be served at participating locations across all five NYC boroughs.

"We know this city takes its pizza seriously, and we're now giving New Yorkers an opportunity to taste something a little different. Whether you're born and raised in Detroit, Chicago, or New York, we know that New York City residents and visitors will love the unique flavor of Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "Pizza enthusiasts throughout NYC savor every detail from the cheese to the sauce to the crust. We're excited to witness Little Caesars fans enjoying a quick meal on the go as they head to the subway, a show, or even on their walk home."

