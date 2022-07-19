LEGO releases 'The Office' set with 15 characters, 1,000+ pieces

(WXYZ) — Grab your "world's best boss" mug, cook up a pot of chili and get ready to build a new LEGO set featuring "The Office."

The set is a display model where you can build a LEGO brick section of the famous Dunder Mifflin paper Company's branch office, which will include Michael Scott's office.

The model is an authentic layout of the office, with the reception area, Michaels' office – which slides out to be displayed on its own – Jim and Dwight's desk island, Phyllis and Stanley's desk island and the conference room.

It measures over 3 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 10 inches deep and is 1,164 pieces.

On top of that, it includes 15 LEGO minifigures of: Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson and Darryl Philbin, plus a LEGO figure of Angela’s cat, Garbage

Preorder is available now at Walmart.com and is on sale Oct. 1.

Other accessories for the set include a stapler in gelatin, Golden Ticket, a Dundie trophy and the "world's best boss" mug.