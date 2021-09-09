Legislation to repeal tampon tax passes in committee, awaits final House vote

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — On Thursday, The House Tax Policy Committee voted to approve House Bills 4270 and 5267, a bipartisan package that would exempt tampons, maxi pads, reusable menstrual cups, and other menstrual hygiene products from taxation.

Currently, menstrual products are taxed 6% by sales and use taxes leaving Michigan women to pay millions in annual taxes for these sanitary items.

“I am glad my colleagues see this issue as the public health crisis it is and agree that sanitary products are essential items that women cannot live without, including Michigan’s women,” state representative Tenisha Yancey (D-Harper Woods) said. “No one should have to pay more for any product tied to their health and well-being."

House Democrats have introduced legislation for menstrual products for years.

“I am proud that our tireless work has finally paid off,” state representative Padma Kuppa (D-Troy) said. “With these bills making it through committee, we are that much closer as a state to eliminating this unjust tax, helping those struggling with period poverty, and creating a more equitable world for women and girls. Now it’s time to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure this essential legislation becomes law.”

After passing in the House Tax Policy Committee, the bipartisan package awaits a final House vote.

Prescription drugs and other medical goods are already exempt from sales and use taxes.