LaughFest announces dates for 2024!

WEST MICHIGAN — Just in time to break up the dreary, wintery days, Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is giving us all something to look forward to; 4 days of laughing for the health of it plus a night of celebrations!

LaughFest's 14th year kicks off March 6-10 bringing big names in comedy, local favorites, and families together across Grand Rapids, Wayland, and Lowell.

Following days of celebrating happiness, the club will host their annual Gilda's Red Door Gala at Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, March 14.

Gilda’s Club will host the Laughter Rx Symposium on Friday, March 8.

Locations for LaughFest include Gun Lake Casino, The B.O.B., Fountain Street Church, Midtown at Studio Park, Golden Age at Creston Brewery, Wealthy Theatre, and UCC Lowell.

Acts for the free and ticketed events will be announced in January 2024.