Lansing resident captures MSU shooter's last moments on surveillance system

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing resident captured some of the last moments of the Michigan State University shooter on his home surveillance system.

His vigilance may have helped police catch up with Anthony McRae before he had the chance to take anymore lives.

"They put the shooter's picture up at 11:18. Less than four minutes later, He comes walking down the street," said Demarco Taft.

Taft has lived over in the 1000 block of East Oakland Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue for several years, and he never thought in a million years that he'd find himself involved in helping police locate the man who carried out a deadly mass shooting attack at Michigan State University.

"You can see the red shoes, and he's moseying. Just taking his time," said Taft.

If there's a defining feature about the man who killed three people and injured several others during a mass shooting attack at Michigan State Monday , it's his red shoes.

Those shoes are what caught Taft's eye. His house is outfitted with cameras at every angle.

On Monday night, Taft's cameras caught Anthony McRae walking toward Pennsylvania just before police caught up with him.

Taft says if you look closely, you can tell something sinister is going on.

"He's clutching something, and from the other pictures they released, that's the pocket he had the gun in," said Taft.

McRae didn't interact with anyone on East Oakland Avenue, but residents in the area say the fact that he was in the neighborhood is scary.

"I usually keep my doors locked and my windows closed, but definitely when I heard about that, I made sure to double check everything to make sure everything was locked. I usually keep a baseball bat nearby and made sure that was around just in case," said resident Juan Hernandez.

Taft called police right away.

Not even 20 minutes later, McRae would take his own life when officers approached him.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 47 News the investigation into McRae's last moments is still underway, but they are collecting all the home surveillance footage they can to try to piece his last moments together.