Labor strike begins, highlights added pressure of major tourism draw

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Healthcare workers in Grand Haven are striking Friday morning after 7 months of negotiations were halted between Grand Haven Hospital members of SEIU Healthcare Michigan and Trinity Health officials.

SEIU sent a statement ahead of the strike saying Trinity “negotiated in bad faith and has failed to make an investment in the Grand Haven community by offering low wages to its employees.”

The date for the strike was timed to coincide with the Coast Guard Festival — when workers and resources come under pressure as 350,000 tourists are added to the city's typical population of 10,000.

“We were a free-standing community hospital for over 100 years before we were purchased by Trinity Health,” said Ricky Kauffman, Lead Radiographer at Trinity Grand Haven Hospital. "We were able to operate because of the immense amount of support we received from the community. We have seen the quality of care become greatly challenged because of the staffing crisis. We want the community to know what’s happening inside the hospital and how focused we are on improving the quality of care and support our patients receive.”

The union was adopted by healthcare workers at Grand Haven Hospital in December 2022 after the facility was bought and renamed by Trinity Health. This is not the first time this year healthcare workers in Grand Haven have protested low wage and staffing shortages at Trinity Health Grand Rapids.

Trinity Health told FOX 17 they will comment on the strike later Friday morning.