Know the Law – House Bill 4277
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 20, 2021
Cell phone use while driving is a major cause of distracted driving accidents in Michigan. House Bill 4277 was recently introduced in Lansing to potentially reform safety rules regarding the use of mobile devices while driving.
Grand Rapids attorney Tom Sinas explains more in this segment of Know the Law.
