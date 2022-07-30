Kent County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, endangered man

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

Officials say Tucker Laws, 24, was last seen leaving a home in the area of Plainfield Avenue and 5 Mile Road around 3:15pm on July 26.

His family has not heard from him since then.

Laws was last seen wearing a gray t-short, khaki shorts, tennis shoes and had a dark-colored backpack.

Officials say he may be a danger to himself and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.