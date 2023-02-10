Watch Now
Kent City drive-by shooting turns into chase, search for suspect

Kent County Sheriff’s Office Patch
WXMI
Posted at 6:54 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 06:58:41-05

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect who shot at a home in Kent City, then lead police on a chase across the county.

The shots damaged a home on Main Street around 11:45 Thursday night. No one was injured, but the suspect drove away.

They were initially seen driving east before being found again on Meddler Ave in Spencer Township.

At that point the suspect ran from police.

The road is shut down between 18 Mile and 19 Mile Roads.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office Twitter, Deputies found a home in the area that may belong to the suspect and are focusing their search there.

This is a developing story. We will update this article when details are available.

