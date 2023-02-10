Kent City drive-by shooting turns into chase, search for suspect

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect who shot at a home in Kent City, then lead police on a chase across the county.

The shots damaged a home on Main Street around 11:45 Thursday night. No one was injured, but the suspect drove away.

They were initially seen driving east before being found again on Meddler Ave in Spencer Township.

At that point the suspect ran from police.

The road is shut down between 18 Mile and 19 Mile Roads.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office Twitter, Deputies found a home in the area that may belong to the suspect and are focusing their search there.

UPDATE: KCSO believes the suspect involved in the pursuit is related to a drive by shooting in Kent City earlier tonight. The suspect was located on Meddler Ave, but ran away on foot. KCSO has identified a residence nearby that may belong to the suspect. Roadway is still closed. — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) February 10, 2023

This is a developing story. We will update this article when details are available.