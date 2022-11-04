Judge raises violent offender's bond after profane outburst in court

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — He’s a convicted violent criminal now back behind bars after an ugly verbal attack on a judge in Wyandotte Thursday.

Defendant Tobias Catron has a history of assault, robbery, gun possession and fleeing from police.

Less than two weeks after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen car into downtown Detroit when he was fresh out of prison and on parole in late October, he’s still talking trash.

“I’m not going back,” he told officers two weeks ago.

On Thursday, he hurled obscenities at a judge and added he would be “out in a week.”

Judge Elizabeth DiSanto then raised bond to $500,000 cash with no 10%. It was based on his behavior in court Thursday.

Police say that the 26-year-old has previously bragged about shooting and stabbing people and remains defiant.

Parents in Wyandotte told 7 Action News not only are they happy to see Catron back off the streets, but they’re also praising the judge for not putting up with his antics in court.

“For someone that has nothing to lose, to risk lives is pretty scary.” Renee Casias said.

Another parent, Angelique George, told us, “I don’t think it should be tolerated at all. If you think he could get out, setting a high bond is the right thing to do.”

Police have also responded.

“He’s off the streets, something the previous magistrate failed to do,” Wyandotte Police Department Chief Archie Hamilton said. “We know Mr. Catron and he has a violent history. His actions today in court illustrated that lack of emotional control.”

