Jill Biden continues tour in Detroit despite husband's positive COVID-19 test

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thursday, first lady Jill Biden was in Detroit touring a school that is implementing summer learning and enrichment programs to help children get caught up on their academics over the summer.

The initiative is a part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

But before Jill Biden could enter the school, the White House announced her husband tested positive for COVID-19. Jill Biden tested negative for the virus.

She had this to say about the diagnosis:

“As you may have just heard, my husband tested positive for COVID. I talked to him just a few minutes ago. He is doing fine. He is feeling good. I tested negative this morning. I am going to keep my schedule. According to CDC guidelines, I am keeping masked. I would like to go in and see the program," the first lady said.

Jill Biden is currently on a two-day, three-state tour. Detroit is her second stop.

Although she tested negative Thursday, Dr. Matt Sims, the director of infectious disease research at Beaumont Health, says it's possible she can test positive Friday.

“If she had been on tour around the country and hasn’t seen him in 10 days, it’s a pretty low chance, but if she saw him yesterday, two days ago, then you know there is more of a chance that she might turn positive,” Sims said.

During a White House briefing Thursday, officials said Jill Biden is considered a close contact, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means she was in her husband presence for more than 15 minutes in a 24-hour time span.

“Could there be a chance she can test positive for COVID tomorrow? Yeah, absolutely,” Sims said.

But according to the CDC, because she test negative Thursday, has no symptoms and will remain masked up, she is in full compliance. Sims says this diagnosis should be a reminder for everyone to not let their guards down.

“Any one person can have an exposure, but if we as a group, as a population say in crowded situations we will wear a mask when we are at the grocery store, we will wear a mask, we will see less spread,” Sims said.

