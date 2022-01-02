Watch
January is dedicated as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

Eric Thayer/Getty Images
DETROIT - MARCH 5: Firefighters battle an apartment fire March 5, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. Dozens of residents were forced out of their homes by the early morning blaze on the west side of the city. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 19:34:53-05

(WXYZ) — According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, surpassing heart disease, occupational cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters.

January is dedicated to Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month, and the goal is to educate firefighters about preventing and surviving occupational cancer. The International Association of Fire Fighters and Firefighter Cancer Support Network are teaming together to provide resources to help reduce the impact of cancer within the fire fighting community.

“Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, accounting for more than 65% of the line-of-duty deaths added to the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Wall of Honor each year,” says IAFF General President Edward Kelly. “We must educate ourselves and do everything we can to prevent occupational cancer. Together, the IAFF and the FCSN are dedicated to do whatever it takes to keep firefighters healthy on and off the job.”

The two organizations will be providing safety stand downs, factsheets, podcasts, survivor stories, and training briefs. According to a press release, the materials will focus on the scope of the cancer problem, prevention practices, and skills to help cancer survivors.

