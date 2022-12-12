Janet Jackson bringing 'Together Again' tour to Detroit on May 24

(WXYZ) — Global superstar Janet Jackson is hitting the road for the first time in four years, and she'll be in Detroit this spring.

Jackson will bring her "Together Again" tour to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.

The 33-city stour will kick off on April 14 and run through June and celebrate 25 years since "The Velvet Rope" album and 30 years since "janet."

