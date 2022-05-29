James Craig said to be weighing a write-in campaign after being kept off ballot

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is said to be weighing a write-in campaign if he is kept off the ballot in the Governor's race.

A spokesperson for Craig's campaign confirmed that a write-in campaign was under consideration to 7 Action News.

Craig was kept off the Republican primary ballot Thursday when the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked. The deadlock blocked 5 GOP candidates from the ballot after the Bureau of Elections found they had fallen short of the number of signatures required to make the ballot.

The Bureau of Elections has said the campaigns turned in fraudulent signatures. The bureau's findings have been turned over to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office for further investigation.

Craig could still be on the primary ballot in August. His campaign said Thursday they would file a lawsuit seeking to overturn the official disqualification. However, that suit has not yet been filed.

Perry Johnson, another candidate who was removed from the ballot Thursday, has already filed a lawsuit seeking to be reinstated.

However, the elections director has said next Friday, June 3, is the deadline for a decision.