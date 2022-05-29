Watch
News

Actions

James Craig said to be weighing a write-in campaign after being kept off ballot

James Craig
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Ten Republicans have filed petitions to run for governor by the deadline, a record number in recent history, creating a huge field for a primary electorate that will decide who challenges Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The lineup for the August 2022 primary may shrink if election officials find problems with signatures that were submitted. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
James Craig
Posted at 7:49 AM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 07:49:03-04

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is said to be weighing a write-in campaign if he is kept off the ballot in the Governor's race.

A spokesperson for Craig's campaign confirmed that a write-in campaign was under consideration to 7 Action News.

Craig was kept off the Republican primary ballot Thursday when the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked. The deadlock blocked 5 GOP candidates from the ballot after the Bureau of Elections found they had fallen short of the number of signatures required to make the ballot.

The Bureau of Elections has said the campaigns turned in fraudulent signatures. The bureau's findings have been turned over to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office for further investigation.

Craig could still be on the primary ballot in August. His campaign said Thursday they would file a lawsuit seeking to overturn the official disqualification. However, that suit has not yet been filed.

Perry Johnson, another candidate who was removed from the ballot Thursday, has already filed a lawsuit seeking to be reinstated.

However, the elections director has said next Friday, June 3, is the deadline for a decision.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News