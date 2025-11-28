Jack White & Eminem release 3-song album featuring Thanksgiving Day game halftime show performance

(WXYZ) — Jack White and Eminem released a mini three-song album of their Detroit Lions Thanksgiving halftime performance overnight.

The performance from the two Detroit legends made waves on social media as the rocker opened it up and was joined by Eminem in the second song.

Spotify

The album includes "That's How I'm Feeling" by White, the "Hello Operator" and "'Till I Collapse" combo and then "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes.

According to the Spotify data, the album is co-produced from Third Man Records, Shady Records and Interscope.