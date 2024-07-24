'It’s phenomenal': Massive Detroit Lions corn maze created on Webberville farm

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions hype this season is going to be unreal. In fact, it's already started with a massive corn maze in Webberville.

Loretta Benjamin is the co-owner of Choice Farm Market, where the maze has been created.

"We knew at the end of last season that the Lions were going to be our theme this year," she told our team.

Benjamin said she and her family have been planning the Dan Campbell-inspired Detroit Lions corn maze since last February.

"We chose the lion because we thought the mane would be a great maze on it. And then it just popped in my head: well, let’s put Dan Campbell on that lion head, how fitting," she said.

Benjamin shared that the maze wasn't supposed to be announced until it opens in September. It's not even completely done yet. But the rather large cat is out of the bag two months early due to Lions fandom, and a passing pilot.

"Somebody, apparently, had flown over and taken a picture and put it out on social media, and it went viral," Benjamin said. "It’s phenomenal — phenomenal. We’ve had a couple of the Lions players actually like our Facebook page with the post on there."

The Detroit Lions NFL Instagram account even shared an image of the maze captioning it, "Just...wow."

Benjamin said the maze designer created it using GPS coordinates.

"It took a good 12 hours because they were out there after dark," she said.

When the maze opens on Sept. 28, there will be Detroit Lions-themed photo opportunities and interactive games like trivia waiting for guests between the corn stalks.

When asked if she thinks the success of the corn maze is a precursor to what the Lions' success will be this season, Benjamin said, "Yes, this is a sign. We are fortunate we can legitimately talk about a Super Bowl."