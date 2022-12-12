Watch Now
It's all downhill for 300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree

Maine Santa Sunday
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Newry, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Posted at 5:16 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 05:16:01-05

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — A bunch of Santa lookalikes have taken to the ski slopes once again to spread some holiday cheer.

More than 300 jolly ol' elves — all dressed in red — dashed together through the snow with white beards and Santa hats flapping.

A skiing Grinch and even a Christmas tree joined Sunday's party in Maine.

It wasn't exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow.

The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition.

The fundraising event has grown in popularity over more than two decades at the Sunday River ski resort.

