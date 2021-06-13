Watch
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule

Ariel Schalit/AP
An Israeli protester wears pink during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his official residence in Jerusalem, Saturday, June 12, 2021. If all goes according to plan, Israel will swear in a new government on Sunday, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year rule and a political crisis that inflicted four elections on the country in less than two years. Hebrew reads: "You failed"," Israel free" and "Leave". (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jun 13, 2021
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is set to swear in a new government that will send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition after a record 12 years in office.

Sunday's transition comes after a prolonged crisis that sparked four elections in two years. Naftali Bennett, the head of a small ultranationalist party, will take over as prime minister. But if he wants to keep the job, he will have to maintain an unwieldy coalition of eight parties from the political right, left and center.

They include a small Arab faction that is making history by sitting in the ruling coalition. If just one faction bolts, the government would be at risk of collapse.

