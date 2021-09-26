Watch
Woman injured in shooting at Dowagiac liquor store

Provided in release by Dowagiac Police Department
smith, robert j_ctc.jpg
Posted at 3:37 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 15:40:29-04

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting at a Dowagiac Liquor where woman was shot and injured.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 25, around 10:30 p.m. near Dowagiac Liquor in the 900 block of Spruce Street.

Police arrived and found a 33-year-old Dowagiac woman who had been shot.

The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to an Indiana hospital. She is in serious condition but is expected to survive, according to police.

Investigation revealed that the victim had an altercation. According to police, she was driving her vehicle in the parking lot when the suspect shot several rounds into the vehicle.

The suspect, 45-year-old Robert J. Smith III of Dowagiac (picture above) fled the scene in an unknown direction after firing the shots.

Dowagiac Police are searching for the suspect, who should be considered armed, per authorities.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts to contact Dowagiac Police at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.

