Victim in crash on US-131 remains in critical condition, according to family

Mirelis Roque
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jul 12, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim who was ejected upon impact during a one-vehicle crash that happened on US-131 last week remains in critical condition, according to family.

Family identified the victim in a GoFundMe posted this weekend. According to her mother, 15-year-old Mirelis, known by family as Mirelita, is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Mirelita's boyfriend was the 15-year-old who passed away in the crash.

If you would like the family with medical expenses, you can contribute through their GoFundMe page here.

