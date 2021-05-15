Watch
MSP investigating theft of car part

A catalytic converter was stolen from a car in Sheridan Township, according to police.
file photo
Posted at 6:17 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 18:19:36-04

SHERIDAN TWP., Mich. — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating the theft of a car part that happened in Calhoun County.

The incident happened in the 17000 block of 28 mile road in Sheridan Township.

A catalytic converter, a part of a cars' exhaust system that helps reduce polluntants according to MotorBiscuit, was stolen from a residence at the location above.

According to police, the suspects cut the converter off a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post

News on your time