Man hospitalized, arrested after officer-involved shooting in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man has been hospitalized after being shot by a Kentwood Police officer Tuesday afternoon.

First responders arrived to the scene of 4600 Stauffer Avenue SE for reports of a man firing at least one shot from a rifle while yelling and walking in the street.

The man left the initial address with the rifle. Officers were able to track down the man, who was still armed on Woodshire Place.

The man was shot by one officer with their service pistol before being taken into custody.

Officers at the scene asked for medical assistance, as the man was transported to a local hospital, where he has been treated and is in stable condition, according to police.

As part of standard procedure for the department, the Kent County Sheriff's Office has been asked to conduct an investigation into the incident.

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave under the investigation is complete.