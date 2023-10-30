Watch Now
News

Actions

Independent investigation report on Oxford High School shooting expected to be released today

oxford tribute
WXYZ
oxford tribute
Posted at 11:40 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 11:40:43-04

(WXYZ) — The final report of an independent investigation into the deadly shooting at Oxford High School that happened almost two years ago will be released today.

The probe was conducted by the investigation firm Guidepost Solutions.

It's expected to answer what district officials may have known about the shooter before he killed four students and wounded seven others on November 30, 2021.

Judge rules Oxford shooter eligible for life without parole; sentencing scheduled for Dec.

The firm says the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office provided everything they requested.

Public question-and-answer sessions on the findings will be held Thursday at a yet to be announced location.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book