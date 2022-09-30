Watch Now
Insurance rates to jump barely 2 years after controversial reforms purportedly reduce costs

Posted at 7:05 AM, Sep 30, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan drivers are facing an auto insurance hike starting next year.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association says it has to raise fees to cover a multi-billion dollar deficit.

Last week -- the MCAA released it's 2023-2024 insurance company assessment, saying it received higher than anticipated claims costs after the court of appeals ruled the no-fault auto insurance reforms didn't apply to people who bought policies before the law was signed in 2019.

They’re expecting a $3.7B deficit.

The hike depends on drivers’ personal injury protection coverage -- or PIP.

Those with unlimited PIP benefits will now pay $122 dollars.

Drivers choosing lower levels of PIP coverage-- or none at all -- will pay an MCCA assessment fee of $48 dollars beginning July 1st next year.

