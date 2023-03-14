I-94 EB at shut down in Ann Arbor indefinitely after semi-truck crashes into overpass

(WXYZ) — A semi-truck hit an overpass on Monday morning on eastbound I-94 at Liberty Road in Washtenaw County.

Police say the freeway will be shut down indefinitely. It's closed from M14 to Ann Arbor Saline, including the Jackson Road entrance. The Liberty Road overpass is also closed.

Photos from the scene show a piece of the truck smashed into the overpass. Officials are calling the damage to the Liberty Road bridge "extensive." Emergency repairs are set to begin Tuesday. Officials say they could take possibly a week, but the exact schedule won't be known until the project gets underway.

With eastbound I-94 closed from M-14 to Ann Arbor-Saline Road for the repairs, traffic will be detoured to M-14 to southbound US-23 and then back to eastbound I-94.

Liberty Road will also remain closed from Liberty Pointe Drive to Towne Road.

Police report no injuries.