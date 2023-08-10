How you can help with the Maui wildfire recovery
This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean. (Zeke Kalua/County of Maui via AP)
Posted at 4:32 PM, Aug 10, 2023
(WXYZ) — In the wake of the wildfires that have devastated a section of Maui, many people are asking how they can help the victims recover.
The American Red Cross issued the following statement for those looking to help:
You can help people affected by disasters like fires and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief.
Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.
Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
For those interested in helping people specifically affected by the Hawaii Wildfires, we ask that they write “Hawaii Wildfires” in the memo line of a check and mail it with a completed donation form to the address on the form or to their local Red Cross chapter.
