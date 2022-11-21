How to support a child grieving or those grieving a child

WXMI — In a new study just looked at by Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, statistics report one in eleven children will experience grief by the age of 18.

That's nearly 9% of children— about two in every classroom.

Most of those losses are significant, such as that of a parent or sibling.

But often, parents and caregivers are grieving right alongside the bereaved children.

And, during the holiday season, the ache of loss can be even harder to handle.

Becky Hibma, the Pediatric Bereavement Coordinator at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, says she does a lot of work that might feel tough and emotionally taxing.

Inside her office, she's writing holiday cards for families who have lost children.

"When I send a care and say we remember your child on their birthday, I think that means a lot, because for most of these families they were here with us in treatment for many, many years, and so we become a part of their family," says Hibma.

For Mother's Day, she sends bookmarks and grief guides, and after a child's death, she calls families to check-in for months.

"In the first couple of weeks, first couple months, they're really supported by their community. It's the six months to a year where that kind of fizzles out and we might to look into a grief center of support group to set them up with," she explained.

While it might feel awkward or uncomfortable to approach a friend or family member grieving the loss of a child, Hibma recommends that you first say something.

It's ok to ask to talk about the child, Hibma says, and she adds that you shouldn't be afraid to send a card or a text when you think about the child.

Instead of asking what you can do for that person, just do something— whether it's sending a meal or a note or a gift card.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

