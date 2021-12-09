How the recession more than 10 years ago is leading to a Christmas tree shortage this year

(WXYZ) — We're in the first full week of December and a lot of people will be heading to tree lots to pick out their Christmas tree. You may be wondering, with all the pandemic-related supply chain issues, is there a shortage and have prices gone up?

Larry Davis, the owner of Huron Christmas Tree Farm in New Boston, said she's had to cut down some of next year's stock to serve some customers this year.

"We can't keep up to the supply," he said.

Davis said business has been up during the pandemic, but he's had to raise prices for the first time in five years to offset the rising cost of seedlings, chemicals, trucking and labor.

It all adds up to about 5-6%, he said.

After a water-logged growing season this year, many of his younger trees are stressed.

“We’ve got a lot of growth yet to go. We’ve got a good bud set. So, that means next year, that tree could be sellable," Davis said.

Amy Start, the executive director of the Michigan Christmas Tree Association said, "It’s just going to take a long time to get to where we need to be."

She said the tightening of the market has to do with the recession more than a decade ago.

In 2008, some places planted fewer trees because of the recession, while others went out of business.

On average, it takes about 8-10 years to grow an average tree, and 10-12 years to grow a taller tree. So, a drop in production back then is being seen now.

English Gardens' six retail locations have plenty in stock, but they are experiencing a shortage in larger trees – those 7-15 feet tall.

At Huron Christmas Tree Farm, they're preparing to close early, on Friday, Dec. 10.

“We got our normal 350 trees, and I think now one of the reasons we’re closing is because I think we’re down to 25," Davis said.

Michigan is the third-largest producer of Christmas trees in the nation, so you'll find one, it just may not be exactly what you're looking for.