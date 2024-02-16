Here's why Michigan State Police is bringing back its motorcycle unit later this year

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is bringing back its motorcycle unit after getting rid of it last year.

The unit disbanded in 2023 after department leaders expressed concerns for troopers safety. Since 2015, four state troopers have died in the line of duty. Two of the officers that lost their lives on the job were a part of motorcycle units.

The department, now under a new colonel, says they are bringing back the unit in hopes of decreasing traffic incidents.

"One of the things we’re really concerned about is the amount of traffic crashes that we’re having in the metro Detroit area," said Lt. Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police. "We’re trying to do a lot of different things as far as enforcement goes. Naturally driver compliance is always the best way to avoid crashes and risky behavior but there has to be an enforcement tool to it."

According to Michigan State Police data, the number of crashes on Michigan roadways decreased from 2018 to 2021. In 2022, the number of crashes increased again by 4%. However throughout all five years, the number of fatal crashes steadily increased. Data for 2023 has not been released yet.

"Michigan used to be a leader in the country as far as our seat belt compliance goes. Now we’re seeing we’re drifting back down," said Shaw.

MSP says as they bring back their motorcycle unit, the unit will now go from 20 troopers to six. The troopers will patrol roads in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties.

Lt. Mike Shaw says using motorcycles will allow officers access to areas that squad cars sometimes cannot reach. It can also give troopers a better view of what’s happening inside of a vehicle like distracted driving.

The motorcycle unit is set to return in June of July following training for troopers. The motorcycle unit is typically in service from April to October but that time frame is subject to change based on weather.