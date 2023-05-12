Here's what concertgoers can expect at Pine Knob this summer

As warmer weather arrives, the beginning of the outdoor concert season also kicks off at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

The amphitheatre in Clarkston will host its first event next Saturday with the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, featuring Tim McGraw, and on Thursday, officials showed off what fans can expect this summer.

"We’re excited to provide another amazing summer concert season at our six world-class venues, including our three renowned amphitheatres,” said Howard Handler, President of 313 Presents. “There’s nothing like enjoying your favorite artist or band under the stars on a summer night in Michigan."

According to officials, Levy will continue to run the food and guest experience at Pine Knob, Meadow Brook and the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre this summer. With that, fans can expect new automated cocktail bars, food and coffee trucks, hot dog carts and more.

313 Presents said new food options include TendedBar, Detroit Mini Donut, The Frozen Spoon and zdawgz.

TendedBar will be at Pine Knob and use facial recognition technology and age verification systems to help customers get their rinks faster. Detroit Mini Donut will sell a variety of signature donuts and Italian ice at all three locations. The Frozen Spook will be at Meadow Brook and Michigan Lottery amphitheatres and sell a variety of custard items, and zdawgs will also be at both places selling hot dogs.

According to 313 Presents, the Trinity Health Ivy Lounge will be available for members before, during and after shows with an automated cocktail machine, a new salad option and a new bbq option.

Other food options include:



Little Caesars Pizza: Concertgoers can get cheese and Pepperoni big slices at all three theatres..

Meijer Grab-N-Go: THe Grab-N-Go market has quick grab-and-go snacks and canned beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic).

Detroit Grille House: A Grille Pub with an emphasis on pub food like burgers, chicken strips, fries and more.

Prime Time Subs: Italian, turkey, veggie and buffalo chicken subs with forzen yogurt, fresh chocolate chip cookies, salads and more.

There are also plenty of places to hang back and relax before and during shows

The Tree House by Lume, a deck located inside the west entrance that's an open-air biergarten

The Coppercraft Club which has picnic tables, BBQ food and more

Honcho Outpost serving up Union Joints-style Latin street food

There are dozens of concerts scheduled from May through September at Pine Knob, with more expected to be added as more tours are announced.

Below you'll find a list of the concerts scheduled at Pine Knob in 2023.

May 20 – 99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Tim McGraw, Chris Janson and Kassi Ashton

June 2 – Dierks Bentley with Jordan Davis and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

June 13 – The Cure with Twilight Sad

June 14 – Matchbox Twenty with Matt Nathanson

June 16 – Billy Strings

June 18 – Weezer with Modest Mouse & Momma

June 23 – Eric Church with Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Stripes

June 25 – TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kinsgton

June 27 – Dave Matthews Band

June 29 – Santana

July 2 – Anita Baker with special gust Babyfac3

July 6 – Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds & Garbage with Metric

July 13 – Bret Michaels, Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship, Steve Augeri and Mark McGrath

July 19 – Big Time Rush with special gust Max and Jax

July 22 – Barenaked Ladies with Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

July 23 – Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa with special guest Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama

July 26 – Avenged Sevenfold with Alex Is On Fire

July 27 – Sam Hunt with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose

July 29 – Fall Out Boy with special gusts Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & the Serpent and Games We Play

Aug. 2 – Gov't Mule

Aug. 4 – Boy George and Culture Club

Aug. 5 – Kidz Bop

Aug. 6 – Mudvayne with Cool Chamber, Gwar, Nonpoint and more

Aug. 9 – Godsmack and Staind

Aug. 12 – Steve Miller Band

Aug. 13 – Nickelback with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross

Aug. 14 – Ghost with special guest Amon Amarth

Aug. 16 – 5 Seconds of Summer

Aug. 17 – Jelly Roll with special guests Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers

Aug. 23 – The Offspring with special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan

Aug. 25 – The Lumineers with special guest James Bay

Aug. 26 – Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Tip with special guest Uncle Kracker

Aug. 29 – Arctic Monkeys with special guest Fontaines D.C.

Aug. 30 – Foreigner with special guest Loverboy

Sept. 1 – Disturbed with special guests Breaking Benjamin and JINJER

Sept. 2 – Beck & Phoenix

Sept. 3 – Pentatonix with special guest Lauren Alaina

Sept. 5 – Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

Sept. 6 – Smashing Pumpkins with Interpol

Sept. 8 – Jason Aldean with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver

Sept. 12 – Shinedown with Spirit Box

Sept. 17 – 50 Cent with Busta Rymes and Jeremih

Sept. 22 – Willie Nelson & Family at the Outlaw Music Festival

