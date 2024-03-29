Here's how you can preview Top Thrill 2 before Cedar Point opens for the season

Cedar Point announced Friday ways that people can get a preview look at the new Top Thrill 2 set to make its debut this May.

There are a variety of different preview events – some open to the public for a donation and others open for passholders. The park officially opens to the public on May 4.

Watch Cedar Point test Top Thrill 2 in the video below

One event is the Prayers for Maria Charity Ride. It's Sunday, April 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and donations are $150. You'll be bale to ride Top Thrill 2 multiple times, plus Power Tower, Corkscrew, Super Himalaya and Magnum XL-200. Tickets go on sale April 3.

The Cedar Point Prestige Passholder Preview is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. It's free with registration for valid 2024 Cedar Point Prestige Passholders.

There is also a 2023 Coastermania Keychanin Holder Preview from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and guests who participated in 2023 Coastermania keychain can join the Prestigae Passholder event. Registration opens April 3.

Gold and Summer Passholders will have an opportunity to preview it from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 2.